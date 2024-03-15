FCF Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 16,501 BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

FCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,107,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,937,000 after buying an additional 333,164 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,007,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,085,000 after buying an additional 1,652,836 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,684,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,370,000 after buying an additional 97,600 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,524,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,527,000 after buying an additional 84,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,421,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,817,000 after buying an additional 42,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Elliot Stein, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total value of $57,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,785.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on BellRing Brands from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.08.

BellRing Brands Trading Down 1.9 %

BellRing Brands stock opened at $59.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.51 and a 200-day moving average of $50.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.84. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.14 and a 1-year high of $62.76.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $430.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.91 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 56.67%. Research analysts forecast that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

