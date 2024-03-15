Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $112.60.

FRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FRT

Federal Realty Investment Trust Price Performance

NYSE FRT opened at $99.34 on Friday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $85.27 and a 12 month high of $107.61. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $291.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.05 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 155.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Federal Realty Investment Trust

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 57.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.