Fetch.ai (FET) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.33 Billion

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. During the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.77 or 0.00004072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $2.33 billion and $930.39 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.03 or 0.00082262 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00010659 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00018711 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00018255 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00007529 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001404 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 839,453,215 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

