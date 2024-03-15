Financial Comparison: Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) vs. Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU)

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Free Report) and Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Rio Tinto Group and Almaden Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rio Tinto Group 0 2 8 0 2.80 Almaden Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Rio Tinto Group currently has a consensus target price of $72.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.04%. Given Rio Tinto Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Rio Tinto Group is more favorable than Almaden Minerals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

10.0% of Rio Tinto Group shares are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of Almaden Minerals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Rio Tinto Group has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Almaden Minerals has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Rio Tinto Group and Almaden Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rio Tinto Group N/A N/A N/A Almaden Minerals N/A -8.37% -7.49%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rio Tinto Group and Almaden Minerals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rio Tinto Group $54.04 billion 1.44 $10.06 billion N/A N/A Almaden Minerals N/A N/A -$9.11 million ($0.06) -2.35

Rio Tinto Group has higher revenue and earnings than Almaden Minerals.

Summary

Rio Tinto Group beats Almaden Minerals on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities. Rio Tinto Group was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Almaden Minerals

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. The company's principal asset includes a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. Almaden Minerals Ltd. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

