First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Sees Large Volume Increase

First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 25,509 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 31,127 shares.The stock last traded at $32.54 and had previously closed at $32.17.

First Community Bankshares Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $597.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.97 and a 200-day moving average of $33.33.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $42.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.98 million. First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 27.50%. On average, research analysts predict that First Community Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Community Bankshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of First Community Bankshares

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.65%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCBC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in First Community Bankshares by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 814,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,204,000 after acquiring an additional 24,240 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,242 shares of the bank’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 184.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 19,420 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in First Community Bankshares by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 51,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Community Bankshares by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 24,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. 34.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Community Bankshares

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement plans; and commercial, consumer real estate, and consumer and other loans.

