First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 40,016 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the previous session’s volume of 52,458 shares.The stock last traded at $30.43 and had previously closed at $29.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FMBH. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of First Mid Bancshares from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of First Mid Bancshares from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

First Mid Bancshares Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.50 and its 200 day moving average is $30.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $729.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.86.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $79.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.10 million. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 10.71%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Mid Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. First Mid Bancshares’s payout ratio is 29.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Mid Bancshares

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gendell Jeffrey L acquired a new stake in First Mid Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $5,714,000. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,895,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. 38.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as construction and land development, 1-4 family residential properties, and multifamily residential properties loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

