First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC) Short Interest Up 29.3% in February

First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, an increase of 29.3% from the February 14th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of First National stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.87. 1,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,071. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.01. First National has a 1-year low of $13.13 and a 1-year high of $21.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

First National (NASDAQ:FXNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.62). First National had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $13.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.60 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that First National will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.22%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fourthstone LLC grew its position in First National by 11.4% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 573,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,037,000 after acquiring an additional 58,532 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in First National by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 246,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,355,000 after buying an additional 12,792 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First National by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 202,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its position in First National by 442.0% in the second quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 150,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after buying an additional 122,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in First National by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. 42.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and treasury management solutions.

