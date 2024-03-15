First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) Short Interest Update

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, an increase of 165.9% from the February 14th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FAM opened at $6.53 on Friday. First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $5.38 and a 1 year high of $6.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.32 and a 200 day moving average of $6.00.

Get First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund alerts:

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.03%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund

About First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 23.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 168,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 428,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 13,158 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.