First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) Short Interest Update

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, an increase of 165.9% from the February 14th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE FAM opened at $6.53 on Friday. First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $5.38 and a 1 year high of $6.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.32 and a 200 day moving average of $6.00.
First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.03%.
About First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund
First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.
