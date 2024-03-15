First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 116.7% from the February 14th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ LEGR remained flat at $42.58 during trading hours on Friday. 3,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,920. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $43.40. The stock has a market cap of $108.58 million, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.15 and a 200 day moving average of $39.14.

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.173 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF

About First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 3,603.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (LEGR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Blockchain index. The fund tracks an index of global equities selected based on their exposure to the development or usage of blockchain technology. LEGR was launched on Jan 24, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

