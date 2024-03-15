First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 211,100 shares, a growth of 174.5% from the February 14th total of 76,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 824,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.7 %
FIXD opened at $43.46 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $40.86 and a 1-year high of $45.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.15.
First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Company Profile
The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.
