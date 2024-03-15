First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 211,100 shares, a growth of 174.5% from the February 14th total of 76,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 824,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

FIXD opened at $43.46 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $40.86 and a 1-year high of $45.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.15.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,647,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,708,000 after purchasing an additional 682,697 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 23.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,304,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,195,000 after buying an additional 1,393,129 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,269,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,634,000 after buying an additional 1,314,185 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,034,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,157,000 after acquiring an additional 176,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,426,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,466,000 after acquiring an additional 90,739 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

