Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Flanigan’s Enterprises from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of BDL opened at $25.04 on Monday. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a 1-year low of $24.43 and a 1-year high of $34.59. The stock has a market cap of $46.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $45.14 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BDL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 305.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 135.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 41.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises during the second quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 11.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Company Profile

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. The company operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. It operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.

Featured Stories

