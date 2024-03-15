Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $27.23 and last traded at $27.40. Approximately 699,227 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 5,463,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FLEX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flex in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Flex from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Flex Stock Down 4.7 %

The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.38.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 billion. Flex had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 16.24%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Rebecca Sidelinger sold 13,675 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total transaction of $382,763.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 161,913 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,531,944.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $2,064,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,094 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,460,826.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,943 shares of company stock valued at $4,055,311 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flex

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLEX. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flex in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Flex in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Flex by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Flex by 276.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. 95.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

