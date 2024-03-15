FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:HYGV) Sees Large Volume Increase

FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:HYGV – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 238,099 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 172,296 shares.The stock last traded at $41.07 and had previously closed at $41.06.

FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.84 and its 200-day moving average is $40.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HYGV. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,650,000. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 44,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares in the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP acquired a new stake in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,202,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 334.1% during the 4th quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 22,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 17,164 shares during the last quarter.

FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (HYGV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a proprietary fundamental-weighted index of USD-denominated high-yield corporate bonds selected based on value, credit, and liquidity. HYGV was launched on Jul 17, 2018 and is managed by FlexShares.

