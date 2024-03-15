Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Trading Down 3.6%

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.58 and last traded at $14.63. 554,725 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 2,526,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.17.

A number of research firms have commented on FLNC. Roth Capital raised shares of Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Fluence Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Roth Mkm raised shares of Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.94.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $363.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.93 million. Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 2.72% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Fluence Energy by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Fluence Energy by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Fluence Energy by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fluence Energy by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

