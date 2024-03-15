Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) Insider Matthew Conlin Acquires 25,000 Shares of Stock

Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Conlin acquired 25,000 shares of Fluent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.55 per share, for a total transaction of $13,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 306,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,833.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Fluent Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FLNT traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.52. 56,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,182. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.58 and a 200-day moving average of $0.55. Fluent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $0.91.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Fluent had a negative return on equity of 12.65% and a negative net margin of 22.22%. The business had revenue of $72.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.98 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fluent, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fluent in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLNT. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fluent by 288.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,484,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,743 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fluent by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,738,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 228,922 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, JB Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fluent by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. JB Capital Partners LP now owns 4,958,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 150,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.41% of the company’s stock.

About Fluent

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

