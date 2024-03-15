Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Shares Down 3.4%

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) fell 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $68.36 and last traded at $68.36. 232,185 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 1,074,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on FWONK. StockNews.com lowered Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered Formula One Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

Get Formula One Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Formula One Group

Formula One Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Insider Transactions at Formula One Group

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.05.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 20,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.94 per share, for a total transaction of $617,033.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,773,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,672,212.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $600,739.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,355 shares in the company, valued at $457,449.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 20,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.94 per share, with a total value of $617,033.46. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 25,773,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,672,212.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 4,439,069 shares of company stock worth $133,451,301 over the last 90 days. 4.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Formula One Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FWONK. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Formula One Group by 299.4% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Formula One Group by 2,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Formula One Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Formula One Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $385,000. 0.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Formula One Group

(Get Free Report)

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.