Fortrea Holdings Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:FTRE)

Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) – William Blair cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fortrea in a report issued on Monday, March 11th. William Blair analyst M. Smock now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.27. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fortrea’s current full-year earnings is $1.07 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Fortrea’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $775.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.09 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FTRE. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Fortrea in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded Fortrea from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Fortrea from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on Fortrea from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Fortrea in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

Shares of NASDAQ FTRE opened at $39.15 on Wednesday. Fortrea has a 1-year low of $24.92 and a 1-year high of $40.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.32.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FTRE. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Fortrea during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $747,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Fortrea during the fourth quarter valued at $363,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fortrea in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortrea in the fourth quarter worth about $803,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortrea during the fourth quarter worth about $311,000.

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. It operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

