Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet cut Forum Energy Technologies from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

FET stock opened at $18.47 on Tuesday. Forum Energy Technologies has a 1 year low of $17.65 and a 1 year high of $28.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.81 million, a PE ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 2.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

In other Forum Energy Technologies news, EVP John C. Ivascu sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $38,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,543 shares in the company, valued at $992,202.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 3,606.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies during the second quarter worth $84,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Forum Energy Technologies in the third quarter valued at $114,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Forum Energy Technologies in the second quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Forum Energy Technologies in the second quarter valued at $133,000. 63.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products serving the oil, natural gas, industrial, and renewable energy industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction markets, including applications in oil and natural gas, renewable energy, defense, and communications.

