Founders Capital Management Acquires 50 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Founders Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 58.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 113,268.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,684,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,307,000 after buying an additional 2,682,186 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 252.9% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,001,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,303,000 after purchasing an additional 717,795 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 521.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 623,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,270,000 after purchasing an additional 523,240 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 242.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 477,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,161,000 after purchasing an additional 338,466 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,961,000.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VIS stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $235.53. 40,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,044. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $179.27 and a fifty-two week high of $238.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $224.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.26.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.