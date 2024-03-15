Founders Capital Management Has $125,000 Position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Founders Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Photronics were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Photronics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 126,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Photronics by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Photronics by 201.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Photronics by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Photronics by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. 83.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Photronics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Photronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Photronics Trading Down 2.9 %

Photronics stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.76. The stock had a trading volume of 301,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,578. Photronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.86 and a 12 month high of $34.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.02.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). Photronics had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $216.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Photronics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.