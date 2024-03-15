Founders Capital Management Purchases 200 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of C. Snider Financial Group boosted its stake in Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,964,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,865,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,952 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,038,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,333,000 after acquiring an additional 859,170 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,852,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,317,000 after purchasing an additional 666,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,051,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,710,000 after acquiring an additional 232,652 shares during the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Stock Performance

NYSE C traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,477,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,347,006. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $58.67. The firm has a market cap of $109.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. HSBC upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.97.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

See Also

