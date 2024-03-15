Founders Capital Management Sells 1,397 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Founders Capital Management lowered its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,397 shares during the period. Schlumberger makes up 1.6% of Founders Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 1,355.9% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $2,426,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 261,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,688,319.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 242,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,816,212.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 261,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,688,319.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 178,441 shares of company stock worth $8,972,947. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on SLB shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.87.

Schlumberger Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SLB stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $53.10. 6,473,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,049,563. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $42.73 and a one year high of $62.12. The company has a market cap of $75.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.51 and a 200-day moving average of $53.57.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The business had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.25%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

