Founders Capital Management Sells 163 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG)

Founders Capital Management lessened its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Free Report) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 164.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVOG traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.49. 33,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,916. The firm has a market capitalization of $901.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $83.33 and a twelve month high of $111.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.62.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IVOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of growth companies curated from the S&P 400. IVOG was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

