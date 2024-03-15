Founders Capital Management Sells 25,834 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Founders Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 43.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 25,834 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises about 0.7% of Founders Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 43,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 4,249 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 108,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 15,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 6,516 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 812.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.88.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of PFE traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.96. 19,426,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,516,145. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.61 and a 52 week high of $42.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $157.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.14, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

