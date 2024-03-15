Founders Capital Management Sells 9,070 Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Founders Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) by 63.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,070 shares during the quarter. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LIT. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 8,566 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 33,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.19. 163,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,865. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $39.26 and a twelve month high of $69.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.18.

About Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

