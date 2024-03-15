Fragasso Group Inc. Acquires 16,317 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Fragasso Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 104,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,317 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.14. 6,688,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,545,440. The company has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $45.42 and a 1 year high of $60.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.45.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

