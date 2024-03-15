Fragasso Group Inc. Buys 1,417 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Fragasso Group Inc. increased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,296 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 12,089 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management lifted its position in Oracle by 4.0% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,443 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 1.1% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,652 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 701 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 4,477 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCL traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $125.78. 8,583,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,988,656. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.21. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.08 and a fifty-two week high of $129.37.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.22%.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. William Blair raised Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.73.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 42.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

