Fragasso Group Inc. Buys 4,043 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,043 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.1% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 83.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 10,470 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 236,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,406,000 after buying an additional 65,200 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFA stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.88. The stock had a trading volume of 12,694,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,922,539. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.68 and a one year high of $79.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.65.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

