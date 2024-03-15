Fragasso Group Inc. Grows Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Fragasso Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $164.87. The company had a trading volume of 5,024,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,665,891. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The firm has a market cap of $226.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.42.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The firm had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.77.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

