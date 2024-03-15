Fragasso Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 155,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,858 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $2,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in PG&E by 50.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,897,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,622,549,000 after purchasing an additional 31,395,396 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in PG&E by 8.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 268,407,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,329,416,000 after purchasing an additional 21,731,911 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in PG&E by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 83,522,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,347,215,000 after buying an additional 18,180,432 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PG&E by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,314,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,171,873,000 after buying an additional 15,210,198 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PG&E in the 4th quarter valued at about $184,847,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PG&E alerts:

PG&E Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of PCG stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.20. 12,138,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,863,715. PG&E Co. has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $18.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

PG&E Dividend Announcement

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PCG shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Barclays cut their target price on PG&E from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PG&E has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.72.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PCG

About PG&E

(Free Report)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.