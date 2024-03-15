Fragasso Group Inc. Has $1.74 Million Stock Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September (BATS:FSEP)

Fragasso Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September (BATS:FSEP – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Financial Group boosted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September by 182.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 44,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 28,898 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,498,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September during the 4th quarter worth approximately $441,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $488,000. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $471,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September Stock Performance

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,271 shares. The firm has a market cap of $304.82 million, a P/E ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.28.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (FSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FSEP was launched on Sep 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

