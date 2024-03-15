Fragasso Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,198 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,909 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $4,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Quanta Services by 2,026.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,344,871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,621 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at $180,853,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,991,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,176,934,000 after purchasing an additional 771,861 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,405,000 after purchasing an additional 511,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 643,054 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,159,000 after acquiring an additional 342,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Quanta Services

In other news, Director Worthing Jackman sold 9,572 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $2,271,531.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,502.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total transaction of $4,382,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 263,725 shares in the company, valued at $62,476,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Worthing Jackman sold 9,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $2,271,531.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,486 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,502.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,024 shares of company stock valued at $10,981,819 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on PWR shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.54.

Quanta Services Price Performance

Quanta Services stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $242.47. 450,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 969,527. The firm has a market cap of $35.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.90. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.00 and a 1-year high of $245.43.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.46%. Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

