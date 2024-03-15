Fragasso Group Inc. Makes New $9.51 Million Investment in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD)

Fragasso Group Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 429,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,506,000. VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF makes up about 0.9% of Fragasso Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Fragasso Group Inc. owned 2.44% of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 138,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 67.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 270.6% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 49.6% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period.

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SHYD stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $22.39. The company had a trading volume of 106,701 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.92.

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Profile

The VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (SHYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted US bond index composed of high-yield municipal bonds with 1-12 years remaining in maturity. SHYD was launched on Jan 13, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

