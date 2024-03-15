Fragasso Group Inc. Sells 282 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Fragasso Group Inc. cut its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,955 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 3.0% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 2.0% in the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 462 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 0.8% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,581 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on PPG. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $158.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective (down from $173.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays lowered shares of PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.13.

Shares of PPG stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $138.33. 1,466,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,759,719. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.32 and a 12 month high of $152.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.28.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.69%.

In related news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $479,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,008,192.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

