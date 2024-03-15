Fragasso Group Inc. Sells 452 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Fragasso Group Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $4,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VXF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 214,250.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,490,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,449,495,000 after purchasing an additional 33,474,478 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $145,077,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,272,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,319,000 after acquiring an additional 410,331 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,166,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,222,000 after acquiring an additional 332,169 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,486,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $169.00. 185,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,766. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.87. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $131.02 and a twelve month high of $174.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

