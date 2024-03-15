Fragasso Group Inc. Sells 5,257 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Fragasso Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,257 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 322.7% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,029,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,303,636,000 after buying an additional 11,473,618 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 108,264.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,711,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $326,945,000 after buying an additional 3,708,063 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 461.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,215,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $365,686,000 after buying an additional 3,464,723 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 122.4% during the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,950,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $245,882,000 after buying an additional 1,623,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 13.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,610,078 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,007,058,000 after buying an additional 1,406,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BABA traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,025,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,469,701. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.22 and a 200 day moving average of $78.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $66.63 and a one year high of $105.05.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.12 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $260.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.26 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 10.75%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Macquarie cut Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $88.50 to $85.40 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.44.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

