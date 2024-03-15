Fragasso Group Inc. Sells 959 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Fragasso Group Inc. cut its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,421 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 959 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,738 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 10,046 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,467,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 12,032 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,955,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leibman Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $666,000. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE UNP traded down $1.82 on Friday, reaching $244.24. 1,422,427 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,311,615. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $246.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.79. The firm has a market cap of $148.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $258.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $239.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.67.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

