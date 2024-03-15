Fragasso Group Inc. Sells 988 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Fragasso Group Inc. reduced its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 988 shares during the quarter. Parker-Hannifin accounts for 0.6% of Fragasso Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $6,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 335.2% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 22,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,366,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 7,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 36,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 0.2 %

PH traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $535.42. The company had a trading volume of 317,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,366. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $502.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $445.10. The company has a market capitalization of $68.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.52. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $300.86 and a 52 week high of $544.99.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.26 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PH. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $588.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $551.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $558.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $504.56.

View Our Latest Research Report on Parker-Hannifin

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $1,494,122.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $2,741,899.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $1,494,122.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $2,741,899.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $1,991,664.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at $6,693,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,079 shares of company stock worth $6,099,566. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.