Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP) & Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Head to Head Contrast

Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP – Get Free Report) and Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Franklin Street Properties and Easterly Government Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Street Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A Easterly Government Properties 1 1 1 0 2.00

Franklin Street Properties currently has a consensus price target of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 13.90%. Easterly Government Properties has a consensus price target of $14.67, suggesting a potential upside of 29.22%. Given Easterly Government Properties’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Easterly Government Properties is more favorable than Franklin Street Properties.

Dividends

Earnings & Valuation

Franklin Street Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Easterly Government Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.3%. Franklin Street Properties pays out -8.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Easterly Government Properties pays out 557.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

This table compares Franklin Street Properties and Easterly Government Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Street Properties $145.71 million 1.56 -$48.11 million ($0.47) -4.67 Easterly Government Properties $287.23 million 4.04 $18.80 million $0.19 59.74

Easterly Government Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Franklin Street Properties. Franklin Street Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Easterly Government Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Franklin Street Properties and Easterly Government Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Street Properties -33.02% -6.52% -4.07% Easterly Government Properties 6.55% 1.32% 0.66%

Risk and Volatility

Franklin Street Properties has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Easterly Government Properties has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.2% of Franklin Street Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.7% of Easterly Government Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Franklin Street Properties shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of Easterly Government Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Easterly Government Properties beats Franklin Street Properties on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income. FSP is a Maryland corporation that operates in a manner intended to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, D.C., and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S. Government agencies for properties leased to such agencies either directly or through the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA).

