FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.98

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.98 and last traded at $1.12, with a volume of 11585239 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

FuelCell Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $492.53 million, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 3.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 8.26 and a quick ratio of 6.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.28.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.74 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.89% and a negative net margin of 105.56%. The business’s revenue was down 55.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 531,319 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after buying an additional 19,633 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 203.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 128,858 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 86,344 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,358,843 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,827,000 after acquiring an additional 44,401 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 134.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 19,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 50.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 191,038 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 63,986 shares during the last quarter. 47.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell and electrolysis platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. The company provides various configurations and applications of its platform, including on-site power, utility grid support, and microgrid, as well as distributed hydrogen; solid oxide-based electrolysis; solutions for long duration hydrogen-based energy storage and electrolysis technology; and carbon capture, separation, and utilization systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.