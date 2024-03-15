FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.98

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.98 and last traded at $1.12, with a volume of 11585239 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.
FuelCell Energy Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $492.53 million, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 3.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 8.26 and a quick ratio of 6.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.28.
FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.74 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.89% and a negative net margin of 105.56%. The business’s revenue was down 55.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On FuelCell Energy
FuelCell Energy Company Profile
FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell and electrolysis platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. The company provides various configurations and applications of its platform, including on-site power, utility grid support, and microgrid, as well as distributed hydrogen; solid oxide-based electrolysis; solutions for long duration hydrogen-based energy storage and electrolysis technology; and carbon capture, separation, and utilization systems.
