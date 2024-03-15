Fulton Bank N.A. Acquires 59 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,108 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VRTX. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $397.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $417.27.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $409.24. 466,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,368,456. The company has a market capitalization of $105.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.35. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $290.66 and a 52 week high of $448.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $425.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $386.63.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.35. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 36.68% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total transaction of $2,785,977.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,423 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,406.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total value of $2,785,977.36. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,406.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 4,295 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total value of $1,804,930.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,819,732.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,029 shares of company stock worth $7,989,227. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

