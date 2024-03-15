Fulton Bank N.A. Buys 1,071 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth about $268,570,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,092,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492,722 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fastenal by 47.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,691,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,936 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Fastenal by 68.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,331,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,501,000 after buying an additional 1,356,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Fastenal by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,745,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,563,000 after buying an additional 957,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In related news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 19,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total value of $1,364,255.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,285. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 19,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total value of $1,364,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,285. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Anthony Paul Broersma sold 5,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total transaction of $387,333.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,606 shares of company stock worth $6,543,381. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.83.

Fastenal Price Performance

NASDAQ FAST traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.96. 1,246,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,954,194. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.79 and a 200-day moving average of $62.86. Fastenal has a one year low of $50.30 and a one year high of $76.59. The stock has a market cap of $42.89 billion, a PE ratio of 37.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 15.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.23%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

