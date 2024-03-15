Fulton Bank N.A. Grows Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,711 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $2,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 111,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,509,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 32.6% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 44.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DELL traded up $1.37 on Friday, hitting $107.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,218,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,559,752. The firm has a market cap of $76.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.13. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.45 and a 1 year high of $131.06.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.47. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 165.52% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 40.73%.

In other news, insider Jennifer D. Saavedra sold 18,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total transaction of $2,193,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,856,016.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Dell Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,179,972 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total value of $250,613,593.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 293,812 shares in the company, valued at $23,155,323.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer D. Saavedra sold 18,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total value of $2,193,026.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,856,016.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,040,573 shares of company stock worth $464,886,411. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DELL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $87.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.88.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

