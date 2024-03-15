Fulton Bank N.A. Has $2.56 Million Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on Truist Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $141,074.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Price Performance

TFC stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,987,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,812,979. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.98. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $38.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $47.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.07.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently -192.59%.

Truist Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.