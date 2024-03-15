Fulton Bank N.A. Lowers Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Fulton Bank N.A. reduced its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,088 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. HSBC began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.10.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

NYSE MCD traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $283.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,048,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,121,207. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.72. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $245.73 and a 1-year high of $302.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $292.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.90.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.74%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

