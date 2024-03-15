Fulton Bank N.A. Reduces Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 575 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Booking by 37.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,044,000 after purchasing an additional 17,432 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Booking by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter valued at about $387,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Booking by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,767,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,485.00, for a total transaction of $1,045,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,233 shares in the company, valued at $14,752,005. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,485.00, for a total value of $1,045,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,752,005. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 59 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $218,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,137 shares of company stock worth $7,476,491. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BKNG. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Booking from $3,080.00 to $3,610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Booking from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Booking from $3,600.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Booking from $3,548.00 to $3,435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,697.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $56.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $3,455.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,284. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3,569.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,286.79. The company has a market capitalization of $118.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,392.81 and a fifty-two week high of $3,918.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $29.72 by $2.28. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Booking had a net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 751.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $24.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 175.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.67%.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

