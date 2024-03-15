Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 178 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Fulton Bank N.A. reduced its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,005,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $142,468,000 after acquiring an additional 55,351 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 10.5% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 83,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,803,000 after purchasing an additional 7,910 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $773,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $16,177,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VLO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.83.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Valero Energy stock traded up $5.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $164.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,347,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,315,584. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.18 and a fifty-two week high of $165.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $54.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.60.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.62%. The firm had revenue of $35.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.31%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Featured Articles

