Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 1,888 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Fulton Bank N.A. reduced its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,888 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the fourth quarter worth $154,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sanofi by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 4,257 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Sanofi by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,472,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,968,000 after acquiring an additional 15,154 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 13.4% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 30.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 181,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,744,000 after acquiring an additional 42,358 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNY. StockNews.com cut shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet downgraded Sanofi from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sanofi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.50.

Sanofi stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793,409. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.61. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $42.63 and a 1 year high of $57.82.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.05). Sanofi had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

