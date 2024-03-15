Fulton Bank N.A. Trims Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Fulton Bank N.A. trimmed its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,992 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $642,077,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 90,084.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,487,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483,563 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Crown Castle by 186.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,962,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $565,377,000 after buying an additional 3,228,979 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Crown Castle by 2,296.2% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,885,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,351,000 after buying an additional 2,764,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Crown Castle by 27.6% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,076,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,262,045,000 after buying an additional 2,398,791 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCI traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.79. The company had a trading volume of 905,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,753,658. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.72 and a 1-year high of $136.29. The stock has a market cap of $45.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 180.92%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CCI shares. HSBC started coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.33.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

