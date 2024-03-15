Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Free Report) shot up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.06 and last traded at $10.01. 141,067 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,198,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.34.

Several research firms have weighed in on FUSN. Raymond James raised their price target on Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fusion Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 11.63 and a current ratio of 11.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $729.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of -0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.63.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FUSN. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 883.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 2,064.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,869 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. 72.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines in Canada and the United States. Its lead product candidates include FPI-2265 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat prostate-specific membrane antigens; and FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor.

